Empire defeats BDS in Rainbow Six Major Finals in November

Team Empire wins the Rainbow Six November Major. In the final of the European tournament, the Russian team won against the favorite BDS Esport.

Montreuil (AP) – The Russian team “Rainbow Six: Siege” Empire surprise at the Six November Major: In the final of the tournament, the Russians won 3-0 against favorite BDS Esport. With the major victory, Empire also qualifies for the Six Invitational.

“We have waited a long time for this moment. Even though it’s not a big LAN tournament, winning means a lot to us today, ”Empire player Danil“ JoyStiCK ”Gabov said in a post-final interview. The team are in the best shape since winning the Raleigh Major last year, Joystick said. “Now I can’t wait to participate in the Six Invitational. We are not afraid of any team. “

The final started on the Villa plan. Empire could surprisingly win four rounds as a forward. “We don’t really like the map, but we were well prepared for BDS,” Joystick says. This was also evident after the break. Empire lost just one more round and got the first point 7-3.

The second map, Coastline, continued like this. This time the Russians even won five rounds as attackers. “We just feel more comfortable playing first as a forward and then having to play a few laps as a defender.” In the second round, Empire did not give up and secured the game with a clear 7: 2.

The two teams previously met in the upper bracket final. Empire was able to win again against BDS (7: 5; 3: 7; 7: 4) and thus secured a 1: 0 lead for the final.