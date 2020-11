Stockholm (AP) – Swedish football champion Malmö FF clinched his 21st title ahead of schedule.

The local club of superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic defeated IK Sirius 4-0 (3-0). Three match days before the end of the season, the team, coached by former Bundesliga player from Stuttgart, Jon Dahl Tomasson, have 56 points on the account and can no longer be ousted from the top with a ten-point lead. on the pursuers of IF Elfsborg.