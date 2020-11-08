Elections in the United States: Honk and Heal

Washington.

Suddenly they are there. They honk in front of the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, drop flags and signs toward the White House, and kiss at the Black Lives Matter Plaza behind Lafayette Park, which the president used to police five months ago. and had the pepper spray cleaned from the peaceful protesters. “Game over!” says on their posters or “You’re fired!” or in allusion to the names of the old and new owners behind the fence, “Bye Don!”

For months the other America was almost invisible. President Donald Trump set the tone with his daily tirades on Twitter and delivered adapted images for television with cleverly staged appearances in front of thousands of fans across the country. His challenger Joe Biden, on the other hand, shifted his election campaign due to the corona pandemic first online and then to locked parking lots with a few dozen spectators. Make America Great Again fans put themselves in the spotlight with red caps, Trump flags on their pickups, and occasionally guns. Left-wing liberals are placing small signs in their front gardens.

But this Saturday, the proportions will be adjusted with the strength of elemental force. After the unprecedented scary thriller of the past 89 hours, there is finally an election result: At 11:24 a.m., broadcaster CNN and 20 minutes later right-wing Fox News broadcast: Joe Biden is the newly elected President of the States- United. Collective relief and exuberant joy spread through the streets of many cities across the country. Tens of thousands of people soon fill the area behind the White House – not always at the required distance due to the Covid risk, but without exception with masks. There are cheers, dances and celebrations. Champagne corks are popping up everywhere. The party song “YMCA”, which Trump last performed at his rallies, rings out from the speakers. The majority of people are in a good mood.

At eight o’clock in the evening, Joe Biden finally appears before the public. To be more precise: The 77-year-old storms a blue alley leading to the lectern in his hometown of Wilmington after his future MP Kamala Harris introduced him. His campaign left around 300 cars in the parking lot outside an event hall. Occupants stand next to their vehicles, honk their horns and wave flags and glow sticks.

The former Obama MP has given many speeches during his long political life – he was first elected to the Senate 48 years ago to the day. Not all inflamed. But that evening, the descendant of Irish immigrants made an appearance. “I promise to be a president who tries not to divide, but to unite. I will work with all my might to gain the trust of all the people,” Biden opened. That alone is in stark contrast to anything that has been heard from the incumbent in four years. As a statesman, resolute and with a firm voice, the future president affirms his commitment to decency, respect, equity, hope and respect for science. He quotes the Bible according to which everything has its time: “Now is the time to heal”.

He doesn’t mention Donald Trump at all. But he speaks directly to his constituents: “I understand your disappointment this evening. I myself have lost a number of elections,” reports the man who has run for the presidency twice in vain: “But let’s give ourselves a chance. It’s time to put aside this harsh rhetoric and turn the heat down. It’s time for us to meet again and listen to each other.” The civilian tone, the core message positive, appealing to the best impulses of the American people – all of this is light years away from the hostile language of the outgoing narcissist, who in the meantime continues to assert in all caps on Twitter that he won the election and Democrats that Would falsify the result.

Despite all the atrocities, over 70 million Americans voted for Donald Trump, not least because they felt somehow left behind or ignored by established politics. But in truth, the fate of these people and the country is completely indifferent to the former real estate mogul and reality TV star. He is concerned with his own ego, which cannot stand the humiliation of the first expulsion of an incumbent after a single term in 28 years. On Saturday noon, he therefore does not admit defeat, but goes to the golf course. He spent 209 days in office there, twice as many as his predecessor Obama, whom he accused of laziness.

At the same time, Trump, under the leadership of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has set in motion an armada of lawyers who are supposed to challenge the election results and, if possible, overturn them. Either way, experts are not overly appraising the prospects for a successful prosecution against Trump. The margins with which Joe Biden won the major contested states are actually not huge with 10,000 to 40,000 votes each. But the pad should be large enough to compensate for individual irregularities. The Democrat should thus have a clear majority in the electoral college in mid-December, beyond the 270 votes required. In the end, like Donald Trump four years ago, he will probably be able to rally 306 voters behind him.

But governing will not be easy for Democrats. Not only does Trump remain in power for ten weeks until January 20, according to the constitution. Even after that, Trumpism will not have disappeared from the country, which is suffering from the corona pandemic and a severe economic crisis. With an incumbent president refusing to leave the Oval Office and Republicans in Congress not feeling the loser at all, the country has weeks of tension ahead.