Alba and sovereign Bavaria – Hamburg’s historic success

Favorites Alba Berlin and FC Bayern Munich have started the new Bundesliga season with home wins. The Hamburg Towers celebrate their first home success in the upper house. However, matchday one is also characterized by corona-related game cancellations.

Berlin (dpa) – Accompanied by numerous game cancellations due to the Corona crisis, German basketball champion Alba Berlin and title contender FC Bayern Munich have started the new Bundesliga season with victories.

Bayern won in their own hall with 90:78 (44:40) against Rasta Vechta. The day before, the Berliners celebrated a 79:66 (49:22) home win over Fraport Frankfurt.

The meetings scheduled for Saturday between medi Bayreuth and Telekom Baskets Bonn, Jobstairs Gießen 46ers against Mitteldeutscher BC and Hakro Merlins Crailsheim against Niners Chemnitz had been canceled due to positive corona tests. There are no catch-up dates yet.

The preparation of Alba Berlin and Fraport Frankfurt has also been disrupted by the virus. The capital had to end a quarantine of two weeks before its bankruptcy at 67:10 in the Euroleague against FC Barcelona. Against Hesse, coach Aito Garcia Reneses’ side were much better.

You could tell that the Berliners were in a better rhythm. The guests, on the other hand, were only able to resume team training on Thursday. As a result, coach Sebastian Gleim’s side had no luck for a long time and were already well behind at the break (22:49). In the final section, Frankfurt stood up again, but even a 25-0 run didn’t trigger the turnaround.

Bayern went without top players TJ Bray, Vladimir Lucic and Wade Baldwin in their home win over Vechta. Nevertheless, they did their duty. They could count on the winner of the match Nick Weiler-Babb, who accumulated 21 points. Munich coach Andrea Trinchieri was not satisfied. At Magentasport, he said: “It wasn’t our best day, especially on the defensive end. But the goal was to win and we did. “

The Hamburg Towers celebrated a historic success against Brose Bamberg. The 78:75 (40:50) was the North Germans’ first home victory in their Bundesliga history. “We won this game with heart and faith and not because we were better in terms of the game. I would have allowed our fans, who stood behind us like last season, to be here in the hall,” said said Towers general manager Marvin Willoughby, who made the decisive two free throws for Jordan Swing five seconds before the clock was up. applauded.

In addition, co-favorite EWE Baskets Oldenburg clearly won against Löwen Braunschweig after two different halves with 111: 83 (50:50). Despite a staff weakness ratiopharm Ulm won 90:77 (42:41) over s.Oliver Würzburg. MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg won the opening match on Friday night with 100: 73 over BG Göttingen.