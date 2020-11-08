Bayern Christmas presents for Kiel – top duel between Bayer and Frankfurt

Three Bundesliga duels and achievable prizes for the two favorites Bayern and Dortmund: the DFB Cup will be played just before Christmas this year. FC Schalke 04, without a league win, must overcome the next hurdle in the fourth division.

Cologne (dpa) – Several first division duels in the second round, Christmas presents for Holstein Kiel: The second division won the draw for the second round of the DFB Cup and possibly on 22/23. December against the three-time winner of FC Bayern Munich.

This culminated in the draw for ex-national player Inka Grings at the ARD Sportschau studio in Cologne.

Kiel coach Ole Werner said: “Losfee presented us with the greatest possible challenge in competition and maybe also in current club football in general.”

Besides defending champion Bavaria, Borussia Dortmund’s biggest challenger has taken on a manageable task: Coach Lucien Favre’s runner-up is due to play an appearance at second division club Eintracht Braunschweig. “We look forward to seeing you,” tweeted the traditional Lower Saxony club.

While Bayern and BVB are due to complete obligatory tasks in the cup shortly before Christmas, other big Bundesliga clubs are already under challenge in the second round: for example, Europa League starter Bayer Leverkusen and the former winner Eintracht Frankfurt, who play against each other. “Of course Leverkusen is not without a wish abroad,” commented Fredi Bobic, member of the Frankfurt board of directors, on the difficult ground.

A Bundesliga club will also fail prematurely in the matches of FC Augsburg against RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart against SC Freiburg. The clash between the regional division Rot-Weiss Essen and Fortuna Düsseldorf is also particularly explosive.

The 2nd main round matches, featuring 32 first-round winners, will be played on 22-23 December, bringing an end to a turbulent 2020 football year. In addition to 16 Bundesliga teams, eleven second division and two football teams third division are in Essen, SSV Ulm and SV Elversberg also have three regional league representatives. Bundesliga clubs Hertha BSC and Arminia Bielefeld were eliminated in the first round.

Due to the Corona Crisis, the first round of cutting lasted almost two months this time. Champions League winners Bayern were cleared to clear their first hurdle Düren with a significant delay in October, the first round concluded last Tuesday after a legal dispute between 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 and Türkgücü Munich , the match between Schalke and Schweinfurt. The penultimate Bundesliga, who has been waiting for a league victory since January, will face underdogs Ulm in the second round of the cup.