Time borrowed! Twitter to stop protecting Trump posts as soon as he steps down

Twitter will remove protections from Donald Trump after he resigns as President of the United States on January 20, 2021. This means that posts will be subject to deletion if they violate social media rules.

So far, the microblog maintains a “public interest exception” policy, which allows users elected to public office to break certain rules without having their tweets deleted. However, they are flagged with a violation notice and lose the recommend algorithm.

In the past week, virtually all of Trump’s posts have received a ‘questionable’ or ‘misleading’ content warning, after the current US president’s disputes over the alleged election fraud he lost to Joe Biden – albeit provide no proof. .

Twitter went so far as to clarify to The Verge that this “approach to world leaders, candidates and public officials is based on the premise that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders say in clear context.” However, when they leave their functions, they lose this right.

In other words, very soon Donald Trump will be subject to the same social media rules as ordinary users. The platform had recently removed a video of the current US president, but due to copyright infringement.

How do you assess Twitter’s decision to no longer protect Trump’s posts when he leaves the US presidency? Don’t forget to give us your feedback!