Trump sees himself in the power struggle – and goes golf

Washington (AP) – Despite his electoral defeat, US President Donald Trump still sees himself in a power struggle with his challenger Joe Biden.

After Biden’s victory speech, the White House man initially remained silent. But on Sunday he reported to Twitter and said he continues to see himself as a victim of systematic voter fraud. In the tweets he posted, Trump appeared to quote Tory supporters who were supposed to back his claims. The 74-year-old has been guilty of strong evidence for days.

The US media are reporting that Trump’s environment is trying to influence the president. His family members in particular are said to have great influence on Trump. According to CNN, First Lady Melania advised her husband to accept defeat.

Son-in-law Jared Kushner has also reportedly spoken to his father-in-law about the matter. According to the “Axios” news portal, he advised him to continue with the legal proceedings. Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump are officially the president’s advisers. “Axios” quoted an anonymous source as saying that “nasty discussions” were taking place in Trump’s orbit and that his closest circle had canceled out the electoral victory – but Trump always insisted on winning.

Influential conservatives, meanwhile, backed Trump. “President Trump must not give up,” Senator Lindsey Graham said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. “It’s a controversial choice. The media do not decide who becomes president. If they did that, there would never be a Republican president, ”Graham said. Trump has to go to court.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani also told Fox News that “at this point” it would be wrong for the president to admit defeat. There is evidence that the election was “stolen” in at least three or four and possibly ten states. Giuliani announced several lawsuits. Giuliani called it “very likely” that the Supreme Court will decide in the end. Senator Ted Cruz said he believed there was “a path to victory” for Trump.

Trump has not appeared in public since his election defeat, but visited his golf club in Virginia on Sunday. Meanwhile, his campaign team continued to solicit donations for lawsuits in emails to supporters. However, in the fine print of the internet donation page, it is stated that a large portion of the funds raised will be used for campaign debts.