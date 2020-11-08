Wolfsburg beaten in 1899 despite unrest after Glasner interview

Wolfsburg (AP) – VfL Wolfsburg gave a spectacular response to the turmoil of the last few days in a game which was dramatic in the end.

Because goalkeeper Koen Casteels held a hand penalty in stopping time, Lower Saxony remained unbeaten in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 (2-0) victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the seventh game of this season. .

The goals of Renato Steffen (6th minute) and Wout Weghorst (26th) also ensured a small sporting revenge between the two clubs: on the last day of last season, the Hoffenheim team had the last place directly attributed in snatch to the Europa League.

The victory could have been higher, but Weghorst took a penalty next to the goal in the 84th minute. Instead, Hoffenheim scored a goal by Sargis Adamyan in the 87th minute. Munas Dabbur failed in the stoppage time with a hand penalty to Casteels and forgave the draw for Hoffenheim.

“I don’t have a lot of gray hair yet, but I think I added some,” scorer Steffen said on Sky TV and complained: “It was kinda pointless that we were were causing so much stress again. I think we should have opened the lid with the 3-0 win and it would have been all over. “

Ahead of the game it was all about the differences between VfL coach Oliver Glasner and sporting director Jörg Schmadtke, after the Austrian recently complained about the failure of another attacking commitment on two occasions. Schmadtke then criticized the timing and manner of these statements (“It’s not Phantasialand here”). But the Hoffenheim match dampened the excitement again.

For one thing, the players were absolutely unimpressed and could have led 3-0 after ten minutes. On the other hand, Glasner rearranged his statements in an interview with Sky. “I didn’t take that as a criticism at all. It should not be understood that way, ”explained the 46-year-old. “I said: us. I didn’t even say: I had these ideas and the sports management had other ideas. We had the same ideas that we couldn’t achieve in one position. “He was ‘super happy’ with all the other newcomers.

Three of them (Baku, Lacroix, Philipp) were also back in the starting lineup against Hoffenheim and helped almost overtake their big rivals from the previous season early on. Josip Brekalo had the first big chance in the 3rd minute. The two goals for the 2-0 lead then fell almost inevitably, but also oddly.

At first, referee Sven Jablonski refused to acknowledge Switzerland’s Steffen 1-0 victory, until the video assistant signaled him after almost two minutes: No one was offside. The 2-0 only came with the second margin, after Steffen and goalscorer Weghorst failed twice before trying to get the ball over the goal line. Hoffenheim only became dangerous in the last minutes of the first half thanks to Ishak Belfodil (40th) and Christoph Baumgartner (45th + 3).

At TSG, the contrast between the Europa League and the Bundesliga is growing steadily. Although they have won every international game so far, they have now lost four of the league’s last five games. The list of failures has grown longer and longer due to the positive corona test at Jacob Bruun Larsen. In the Volkswagen Arena, coach Sebastian Hoeneß missed a total of nine professionals.

Despite this handicap and the 2-0 deficit, the Hoffenheim team made their way into this match. They dominated the second half, but missed the necessary linking goal several times which would have made Wolfsburg nervous again. Munas Dabbur missed the best chance in the 73rd minute.