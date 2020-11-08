Processing of demo “lateral thinking” in Leipzig required

Leipzig (dpa) – A large ‘lateral thinking’ demonstration in Leipzig with countless hygienic violations has raised calls for consequences within the federal government and in Saxony. At least 20,000 people demonstrated against corona restrictions in the city center on Saturday.

According to the police, 90% of the participants did not wear a mask. In the evening, the crowd forced a walk through the symbolic Leipziger ring, even though an elevator was expressly prohibited. Pyrotechnics flew from a police barrier and there was a fight. Many politicians on Sunday accused the Leipzig police and the Saxon interior minister of failure.

Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) has found some clear words. No one in the Saxon government and the vast majority of the population in Germany understand this type of protest, “out of recklessness and pride at a time when an open gaze shows the dangers of the virus.” At the same time, he announced a treatment of the event.

Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) gave a fatal signal. “I can’t understand why a rally of over 16,000 participants in downtown Leipzig can be approved amid a worsening corona pandemic. The organizers and participants made it clear in advance that they did not want to wear masks and did not want to keep a minimum distance. “With such a large number of participants, effective control by the police is impossible. The violent dissolution of a peaceful demonstration was not a problem.

The Higher Administrative Court (OVG) of Bautzen had authorized the demonstration in the city center only on Saturday morning, limited to 16,000 participants. The city had wanted to move the rally to a large fairground car park on the outskirts of the city to protect itself against infections, the administrative court in Leipzig had initially confirmed. The reasoning of the OVG for the approval is still pending.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) called for “deeper clarification”. “What we saw yesterday in Leipzig cannot be justified by anything. The freedom to protest is not the freedom to use violence or to endanger others, ”Lambrecht explained. Such a situation in the midst of a pandemic must not be repeated. Thousands of people close to each other without masks are a peak of irresponsibility and selfishness.

On the left, the Greens and the SPD in Saxony demanded that the events be dealt with at a special meeting of the Interior Committee. “An obvious planning catastrophe has led the state of Leipzig to capitulate to the enemies of democracy and to be unable to enforce the right of assembly or to effectively counter-attack counter-demonstrations, journalists and the police,” he said declared the national political spokesperson of the green parliamentary group Valentin Lippmann. The left has spoken of “the failure of the state”.

Leipzig police chief Torsten Schultze defended the police action. The mission had three objectives: to ensure a peaceful course, prevent possible acts of violence and strengthen protection against infection, Schultze said in a video statement. The first two objectives were largely achieved, the third not. “You are not fighting a pandemic with the means of the police, but only with the common sense of the people,” added the police chief.

Police spoke of 20,000 people in Augustusplatz square on Saturday, and the Counted Through initiative estimated the total number of participants at 45,000. At first, the rally at Augustusplatz was rather peaceful. Due to the violation of the requirements, the city of Leipzig dissolved the meeting shortly before 4 p.m.

In fact, people just stopped, only a few left the city center as instructed. In order to get out of the ring, the crowd demanded the location of the Monday demonstrations in 1989. At around 6 pm, the police let thousands of people go. Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe said the crowd was allowed to stop in the ring as they could only have been restrained using massive force.

While the “side thinkers” were crossing the ring, unknown persons attacked the police in Leipzig-Connewitz. Stones were thrown at the windows of a police station. Barricades were then set on fire. The police advanced with water cannons and numerous forces. Friday evening, masked people attacked the police in the neighborhood considered an alternative to the left.

Leipzig police recorded 102 crimes with 89 suspects for all operations, including attacks on law enforcement officers, bodily injury and property damage. There were 13 preliminary arrests and 18 detentions. In addition, 140 administrative offenses were registered for violation of the Crown Protection Ordinance and the right of assembly.