Pandemic spurs biggest internet expansion in years, could accelerate 5G, expert says

TudoCelular has been warning since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic that the moment of social isolation would increase the demand for internet inside homes for several purposes. Now an expert is analyzing the current state of connectivity and how the moment can drive the adoption of new technologies, such as 5G.

VIAVI Solutions Brazil and Latin America Sales Director Marcelo Bragança points out that there are currently around 4 billion mobile phones in use, with the demand for 4G and 5G connectivity steadily increasing. in the world.

Contemporary challenges

Bragança underlines that the main obstacle of the changes encountered today is to manage the flow of Internet traffic, in addition to effectively operationalizing new technologies. In this way, low cost and high quality services would be possible.

In the opinion of the expert, one of the main ways out was the use of data centers – which are able to bring more accessibility and efficiency in the use of l ‘energy.

“Using data centers to handle the high demand for data ends up being the big gamble. To optimize this type of service, many manufacturers have decided to pack thousands of optical fibers in a single cable. This cable carries double or triple data, in an even smaller space, and reduces the size of the data center field. This in turn allows for more accessible data center locations and better energy efficiency.

Marcelo Bragança

Sales Director for Brazil and Latin America at VIAVI Solutions

Speed ​​impact

With isolation, the number of people online has increased dramatically. According to Marcelo Bragança, calls via Wi-Fi increased by 100% over the period. As a result, network congestion began to affect internet speed.

In this scenario, wireless network operators end up being responsible for providing higher quality services.

“VIAVI, for example, has been piloting 5G technology since 2013, forging partnerships with the world’s leading communications providers and other leading organizations to deliver the solutions needed to develop, test, activate, secure and optimize networks,” helping with delivery. of performance. “

Adopted 5G

VIAVI’s sales manager adds that the crisis with the pandemic has been the root of the Internet’s biggest expansion in years. He adds that timing has the ability to foster the arrival of new technologies ahead of schedule. One of them could be the widespread adoption of 5G in Brazil.

At the moment there is a forecast to auction frequencies for the fifth generation mobile network only for 2021. However, operators have started using the so-called 5G DSS, with the sharing of bands intended for 4G. to deliver technology.

So, do you agree with the executive’s view that the pandemic has led to the expansion of the internet? Leave your opinion in the comments below.