Master Data Management Market Bigger Than Expected (2020-2025) | IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute and more.

Latest research report on “Master Data Management Market- Global Forecast to 2025” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Master Data Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.9 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Master Data Management Market:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Informatica (US)

Talend (US)

Cloudera (US)

Riversand (US)

SynForce (US)

Stibo Systems (Denmark)

Profisee Group (US)

Reltio (US)

Semarchy (US)

EnterWorks (US)

Symantec (US)

Ataccama (Canada)

AWS (US)

Teradata (US)

Mindtree (US)

Magnitude Software (US)

Contentserv Switzerland Vitria (US)

Veeva (US)

Qlik (US)

MapR (US)

GoldenSource (US)

AWS (US)

MuleSoft (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Zaloni (US)

Actian (US)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers’ behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times.

The MDM market, based on components, covers solutions and services. Services play an integral part in the MDM market. They are one of the core components for the effective functioning of any software. The services segment is further categorized into consulting services, integration services, and training & support services.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The presence of key market players is a major factor driving the adoption of MDM solutions in North America. Organizations in the region have been early adopters of MDM solutions and services.

Competitive Landscape of Master Data Management Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Product Portfolio Analysis Of Top Players In Market

3 Business Strategy Excellence Of Top Players In Market

4 Market Ranking For The Master Data Management Market, 2018

