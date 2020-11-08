Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Bigger Than Expected (2020-2026) | NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc and more.

Latest research report on “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market- Global Forecast to 2025” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 16.7 Billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market:

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Alphabet Inc. (Google) (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric Company (US)

General Vision Inc. (US)

Progress Software Corporation (US)

Micron Technology Inc. (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Sight Machine (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Machine learning’s ability to collect and handle big data and its applications in real-time speech translation, robotics, and facial analysis are fuelling its growth in the manufacturing market. AI constitutes various technologies that play a vital role in developing its ecosystem.

The predictive maintenance and machinery inspection application held the largest share of the AI in manufacturing market in 2019. Extensive use of computer vision cameras in machinery inspection, adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and use of big data in the manufacturing industry are the factors driving the growth of the AI in manufacturing market for the predictive maintenance and machinery inspection application.

Competitive Landscape of AI in Manufacturing Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Players, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Product Launches And Developments

4.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, And Agreements

4.3 Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

Reason to access this report:

This report includes statistics pertaining to the AI in manufacturing based on offering, technology, application, industry and region.

This report includes detailed information on major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the AI in manufacturing market.

The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the AI in manufacturing market based on its segments and sub segments.

This report includes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall AI in manufacturing market.

