Paints & Coatings Market Bigger Than Expected (2020-2025) | AkzoNobel N.V, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company and more.

Latest research report on “Paints & Coatings Market- Global Forecast to 2025” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=344716

The Paints & Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 147.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 179.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%, between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Paints & Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Nippon Paint Holding Co LTD (Japan)

Axalta Coatings System LLC (US)

“The water borne technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall paints & coatings market during the forecast period.”

The waterborne technology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall paints & coatings market in 2019. Waterborne paints & coatings are used majorly in architectural applications and are also used in automotive, general industrial, protective, wood, marine, packaging, coil, and other industries, due to their low toxicity and flammability.

“The paints & coatings market in the architectural end-use industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Architectural paints & coatings, also known as decorative paints & coatings or building paints, are applied on the interior and exterior walls of all kinds of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings.Architectural coatings also find application in decorative interiors such as wall paintings, wood flooring, sculptures, and furniture.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=344716

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America- 8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Paints & Coatings Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Company Market Share Analysis

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Investments & Expansions

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 New Product Launches

6.4 Joint Ventures & Agreements

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the paints & coatings market based on technology, resin type, application, and region. Technology is divided into waterborne, solvent borne, powder, and others. With respect to resin type, the paints & coatings market has been segmented into Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into Architectural (Residential – New construction,Remodel and repaint; Non-residential) and Industrial (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive Refinish, Automotive OEM, Industrial Wood, Marine, Coil, Packaging, Aerospace, and Rail).

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=344716