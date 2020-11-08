The Spice Girls want to join a new tour – and this time with Victoria Beckham

The group is trying to convince David Beckham’s wife to be part of the comeback in the United States.

Since 2012, the five are no longer together.

A Spice Girls’ return to the stage may not be entirely new. In 2019, the group toured 13 shows in the UK and Ireland alone. This time they want to go to the United States, but with the whole team, that is to say with Victoria Beckham.

“We love being in the United States and we had so many good times there with concerts, on TV and in commercials. We want to go back, ”said Mel C in an interview with the US site“ Access Hollywood ”.

The singer also revealed that they are trying to convince Victoria Beckham to be part of this tour in the United States. The last time the wife of former footballer David Beckham met the Spice Girls was at the end of the London Olympics in the summer of 2012.

Mel C also revealed that nothing is closed due to the evolution of the pandemic, but in 2021 he hopes to participate in several concerts in the United States.