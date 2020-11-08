ATP tennis: Zverev missed the third consecutive title

In the end, Alexander Zverev lacked a little strength. In the Paris final, the German number one had to admit his defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev in three sets. Nonetheless, he can confidently look forward to the last highlight of the tennis season.

Paris (AP) – Alexander Zverev narrowly missed his third consecutive title. Germany’s top tennis player had to admit defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev 7: 5, 4: 6, 1: 6 in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

More recently, Zverev had won both tournaments in Cologne, now he had to take another loss after twelve consecutive victories. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is heading with a lot of confidence for the ATP Top Eight Professional of the Year final, which kicks off next Sunday in London.

Medvedev used his second match point after 2:07 am In the seventh comparison with the Russian, it was only Zverev’s second loss. Boris Becker remains the last German winner in Paris. The three-time Wimbledon winner won the tournament in the second highest category 28 years ago in the final against Frenchman Guy Forget.

Zverev initially relied on his strong semi-final performance against Medvedev. There he surprisingly beat world number two Rafael Nadal on Saturday 6: 4, 7: 5 and celebrated his second victory in the seventh meeting against the French Open Spanish champion. The 23-year-old hit the number one seed Nadal with an impressive 37 winners and 15 aces, leaving the Spaniard no chance.

Zverev’s serve also worked very well against Medvedev. But as the Russian showed no nudity when it came to his own serve, the opening set remained completely balanced. It wasn’t until the score was 6: 5 that Zverev was the first player to win three break points and used the third set after 42 minutes to win the first round. Zverev’s loud “Jaaaaa” echoed in the almost completely empty Paris Accor Arena.

But Medvedev has now risen and increased the pressure significantly. On the other hand, Zverev looked a little tired. At the start of the second set, the German number one managed to fend off the break points, but at 4: 5 he had to give up his serve for the first time in this final. After 1:34, Medvedev managed to equalize the sentences.

The Russian was now unstoppable. The fifth in the world rankings made two quick breaks in the third set, and Zverev’s resistance was now broken. The Hamburg-born player still hasn’t played badly, but Medvedev has now shown his best tennis and ultimately easily made it perfect.