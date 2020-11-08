Hundreds of arrests during anti-Lukashenko demonstration in Minsk

Minsk (dpa) – Uniformed men wearing balaclavas have taken action in the hundreds against further protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

There have been hundreds of arrests, as the Wesna Human Rights Center reported on its spring96.org website. By late afternoon, 438 names had already been listed. Videos and photos showed how men in uniform, some without identity papers, brutally pressed peaceful people in Minsk to the ground and forced them to become prisoner carriers.

In several places in the capital Minsk, the OMON special police took action against groups of people who tried to gather in the center. Like every Sunday, thousands of people were in the streets. Demonstrations were also held in other cities for Lukashenko’s resignation. According to Wesna, there have only been isolated arrests.

Minsk metro stations were closed for hours to prevent protesters from entering the city center. Mobile internet has also been largely shut down – this should make it more difficult to organize protests in the city. The troops blocked several streets – some with heavy equipment.

Despite the ban on demonstrations and the threat of violence by the authorities, crowds of people marched through several streets of the city – with the historic white, red and white flags. They chanted: “Long live Belarus!”. Authorities had approved a parade of cars from Lukashenko supporters and people waved the state’s red and green flags.

“Power belongs to the people!” Announced the democratic movement in Minsk. Civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanowskaja, regarded by the movement as the winner of the August 9 presidential election, welcomed the fact that people fought Lukashenko for their freedom fearlessly and with perseverance. “We have been resisting anarchy and violence for 90 days,” she said in her exile in the EU.

The protests of the democratic movement have been going on for three months. The people demand the resignation of Lukashenko, the end of police violence against peaceful demonstrators, the release of all political prisoners and a new election. Dozens of people had already been arrested on Saturday during actions by doctors and medical staff as well as during traditional demonstrations by women against Lukashenko.

Lukashenko had called his opponents “rats”. He also ordered protesters and strikers from state-owned companies to be sacked. After thousands of people left the country, he ordered the authorities not to let these people return. Legal scholars have criticized this as a blatant violation of the country’s constitution.

After 26 years in power, Lukashenko, 66, was again declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. He has since cracked down on peaceful protests. There have already been several dead, hundreds injured and thousands arrested. The EU no longer recognizes Lukashenko as president. Russia, however, still supports it.