Coronavirus: Asymptomatic visitors spread Covid-19 in hospital, study finds

New study shows the potential of asymptomatic patients to spread Covid-19 in hospitals. According to the survey – carried out by researchers at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) – visitors without symptoms can transmit the coronavirus in healthcare settings, when they do not take adequate protective measures.

The research – published in The International Journal of Infectious Diseases – showed that on August 29, all visitors to the São Paulo hospital were tested and found that 4% of them – 6 out of 150 – had the disease and were asymptomatic.

Using RT-PCR with nasopharyngeal swab, one of the six had tested positive 20 days previously, but showed no symptoms at the time of the visit; another developed signs of the disease the next day he went to the hospital; the rest remained until the final assessment after 14 days without feeling anything.

Those monitored also found that two of six patients visited by asymptomatic patients had subsequent positive results. This means that the constant presence of foreigners would have played a role in the transmission of Covid-19. And since visitors are close contacts of inmates, contamination could still have occurred even before the interaction in the health facility.

Unifesp infectologist and research coordinator Nancy Bellei points out that only the use of masks in healthcare settings can create false confidence in reducing the risk of transmission.

She adds that hospitals should consider local infection rates and active visitor screening to provide additional protection to patients and prevent internal transmission.

“The study suggests that, in the most intense times of the pandemic, the number of visits should be more controlled. In the future, when new rapid tests become available, it may be possible to test visitors daily. “

Nancy Bellei

Unifesp infectologist and study coordinator

The latest news on the novel coronavirus pandemic is available on our special page dedicated to the subject. Access can be done via this link.

Have you heard of cases of the type of transmission of Covid-19? Tell us about the experience in the comments box.