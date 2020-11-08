iPhone 13: Lightning Port Could Be Next Feature Apple “Kills”

Ports for power and / or data cables have been present since the creation of the mobile phone, with varying patterns depending on the season. Apple has always been off the original path with its proprietary standards at this point. In 2012, the company decided to replace the 30-pin connector with a Lightning. Now the trend is for the company to end up “killing” the current format and leaving the future iPhone 13 without any such intervention.

Long-standing rumors and the introduction of the MagSafe feature – for wireless charging – make the possibility even closer, according to CNET’s website. The publication also analyzes that, according to the naming standards of the iPhone 12 family, it is possible that – for the next generation – the possible iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will no longer have the Lightning port – which would be reduced to the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

The wireless charging system incorporated by Apple supports a matrix made up of magnets that fit the iPhone 12 on a MagSafe disc. So, just leave the smartphone on the circular surface and wait for the confirmation that the battery is filling up.

The trend is that improving this functionality for the future will cause Apple not to insert any ports in the future. The point of view is the same as that of Gartner’s senior analyst Tung Huy Nguyen.

“Wireless technologies have reached a level of maturity where a portless device is much more viable than ever.”

Tung Huy Nguyen

Senior Lead Analyst at Gartner

Essentially, physical ports perform three main functions: charging, data transfer, and audio output. Apple has gradually been successful in launching wireless alternatives for each of these needs.

To store the files, the company developed AirDrop and iCloud. When it comes to sound, it introduced the first generation wireless AirPods in 2016. Now MagSafe closes the trio as a charging solution. It remains to be seen what are the Cupertino giant’s plans for the future of its mobile phones.

So, do you think the next iPhones might not have a physical port for these functions? Interact with us!