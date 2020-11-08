HSV chasers weaken – Osnabrück takes second place

Düsseldorf (dpa) – Sports club Hamburg can enter the second division match at Holstein Kiel on Monday. The toughest pursuers failed to put more pressure on the leading runner on Matchday 7 of Bundesliga this weekend.

Only the surprise team VfL Osnabrück kept pace with the 4-2 (2: 1) victory at Jahn Regensburg on Sunday and jumped to second place with 13 points. “We did very well as a team,” said VfL coach Marco Grote.

The day before, the former vice-champion of VfL Bochum had lost to SpVgg Greuther Fürth. If HSV wins in Kiel on Monday (8:30 p.m.), the third place of relegation, taken over by the Fürth team, is seven points.

Relegated Bundesliga SC Paderborn are getting better and better as new fourth in the table. Ostwestfalen added 4-0 (3-0) to the Darmstadt side on Sunday in their first home loss in 2020. Dennis Srbeny scored twice for Steffen Baumgart’s great team. After a yellow-red card for Nicolai Rapp (40th), the Hessians had to play more than half of the number. “We never doubted our idea of ​​the game. Today we had a good game plan that worked really well,” Srbeny told Sky.

The man of the day in Regensburg was Sebastian Kerk from Osnabrück, who scored twice on penalties (22nd / 72nd) and in the meantime with a superb free kick (41st). Etienne Amenyido scored the fourth goal for VfL. Andreas Albers and Aaron Opoku couldn’t prevent Jahn’s first bankruptcy at home with their goals, especially as Max Besuschkow failed in the finals with a hand penalty to VfL goalkeeper Philipp Kühn.

St. Pauli lost to Karlsruher SC at home on Sunday with 0: 3 (0: 1). As the KSC moved out of the relegation ranks, St. Pauli slipped to 17th place. “Karlsruhe was more effective in the decisive scenes. As a result, we have rightly lost, ”Pauli coach Timo Schultz said after the first loss at Millerntor in a long time.

With the third consecutive victory, the Fürth (12 points) became one of the favorites for promotion. “I would be lying if it didn’t make us happy. It’s wonderful, it looks good, ”Fürth coach Stefan Leitl said after the confident 2-0 victory in Bochum. “Now we have to hold the ball flat. The season is still very long, ”warned striker Paul Seguin.

For the Revierclub, the first home bankruptcy of the season was a drag. Thomas Reis’ team (11 points) had to let Middle Franconia pass and slipped to sixth place. VfL coach Reis did not mention it: “Fürth was superior to us in every way. We will learn our lessons and I think many other teams will have problems against Fürth. “

After the 1: 4 in Heidenheim, newcomer Würzburger Kickers was almost beaten with just one point as last in the table cellar. Kickers’ project manager Felix Magath complained about controversial decisions, but also about a lack of ‘skill’ among the Franks: “This is the price we have to pay as a climber. We knew it wouldn’t be an easy task to survive in this league. “

Besides Hanover and Aue (0: 0) and Sandhausen and Braunschweig (2: 2), Nuremberg and Düsseldorf (1: 1) also drew in a duel between the former Bundesliga clubs. The concerns of the “Club”, which is listed as 16. entering the international break have become even greater. Nevertheless, FCN coach Robert Klauß underlined: “We can see that the team is making progress.”