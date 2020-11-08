President of Azerbaijan: strategically important city captured

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – In the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan has captured the strategically important city of Shusha, according to President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is with great pride that I announced that the city of Shusha has been liberated from Armenian occupation,” Aliyev said in a speech. Shusha is considered a key city, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities themselves have announced that their loss will ultimately mean defeat in the struggle for the entire region.

From Armenia, which the city names Shuschi, there was initially no confirmation of the loss of the city. “In Shuschi, the fighting continues. Wait and believe in our armed forces, ”Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Arzrun Owannissijan said in Yerevan. Nagorno-Karabakh reported heavy fighting on Sunday morning. Authorities also confirmed that due to the intense fighting, towns would be evacuated and people in Armenia would be brought to safety.

In the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, people celebrated with parades of cars and horn concerts on the streets, as can be seen on public television. “Shusha – the heart of Azerbaijan!” Said a TV presenter happily. “Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! ”Aliyev said. “We’re back, native Shusha!” He wrote on Twitter. It was not possible to verify the information by an independent body.

Shusha is about ten kilometers from Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev announced that he would go all the way. He had already reported larger territorial gains on Saturday – the number of places conquered totaled more than 200. In Baku, Aliyev received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar for the development of the situation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijanis and President Aliyev on the “victory” in Shusha by telephone. “The joy of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters is also our joy,” Erdogan said Sunday in Kocaeli province, western Turkey, at a congress of his conservative Islamist party AKP. The “liberation of Shusha” is a sign that the liberation of the other occupied territories is imminent, Erdogan said.

Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh has continued since September 27. Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous area of ​​about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. Azerbaijan can refer to its “brother state” Turkey in the conflict. Russia, in turn, is Armenia’s protective power.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin expressed concern over the ongoing fighting in a phone call on Saturday. “Ever more active” extremists from Syria and Libya are called upon to fight, according to a message from the Kremlin on Saturday. After the Kremlin donated, Putin also discussed the situation with Erdogan. The objective is to return to a politico-diplomatic solution to the conflict, he declared in Moscow.

According to information from Elysee circles, Macron and Poutine agreed that the fighting had to stop. The main objectives are to ensure the maintenance of the Armenian people in the region and to end the suffering of the civilian population, he said in Paris.

Armenia has been complaining for weeks that thousands of Islamist terrorists are being used as mercenaries by Azerbaijan and Turkey in the conflict. There is no official confirmation that fighters from the Middle East are deployed there.

In Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed a new head of the secret service after the one appointed only a month ago fell out of favor.