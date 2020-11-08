Biden promises a new era after his historic victory over Trump

Washington (AP) – After his historic triumph over Donald Trump, newly elected President Joe Biden wants to end four years of political emergency and unite the deeply divided United States.

“Let this dark era of demonization end here and now,” the 77-year-old Democrat said in his victory speech Saturday at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. “I promise to be a president who strives not to divide but to unite.” The Trump supporter has asked Biden to give him a chance. While people in American metropolises celebrated on the streets, the outgoing president has not acknowledged the result – he wants to sue.

Biden was declared the winner by US media in the White House race on Saturday. Republican Trump, however, resisted resignation after just one term: “The point is, this election is far from over,” he said. The 74-year-old had recently presented himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any solid evidence. With the help of his lawyers, Trump still wants to avoid defeat. However, the chances of success are extremely low. Unlike usual, Trump also refrained from calling out the winner and admitting defeat. Major Republicans have also remained remarkably silent.

Nonetheless, many heads of state and government have already congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their electoral victory – including one of Trump’s closest allies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .

“Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to face the great challenges of our time,” said a congratulatory letter from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). She wished Biden good luck and success with all her heart. “And I also congratulate Kamala Harris, her country’s first vice president-elect,” Merkel said. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote in a guest article for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”: “Let us take the opportunity to renew democracy and the power of reason in our societies with an America led by Joe Biden.”

After the inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20, Harris, 56, would not only be the first female vice president, but also the first black woman to hold office. In her victory speech, she spoke of a turning point. “When our democracy itself was on the ballot, America’s soul was on the line and the world was watching, you started a new day for America,” Harris said.

In choosing Biden, Americans chose hope, unity, science and truth, she said. “While I may be the first woman to hold this position, I will not be the last. Because every little girl who looks tonight sees it’s a land of opportunity. “

After days of tremors, Biden’s success in key Pennsylvania state sealed Trump’s election on Saturday. The last time George Bush Sr. was elected after a single term was in 1992. Biden passed the 270 voter mark needed to be successful at the end of the earthquake days.

In the United States, not only a president, but also the 435 members of the House of Representatives and about a third of the 100 senators were elected. In all likelihood, Biden will be able to count on a majority of his Democrats in the House of Representatives. Hopes and fears for the Biden & Harris team continue in the US Senate election. Two Senate seats in the state of Georgia will not be decided in a second round until January 5. As it stands, both Democrats have to decide for themselves in order to be able to rely on a majority in this second chamber of parliament.

The Senate has a decisive influence on how a president can implement his program. He also reassigns senior government officials such as ministers and Supreme Court judges. In impeachment proceedings, the Senate plays the role of a tribunal.

During his speech in Wilmington, the president-elect announced that he would immediately engage in the fight against the pandemic. He wants to present an expert opinion on Monday. Biden stressed that he will spare no effort in the fight against the virus. “Leading scientists and experts” will help it develop an “action plan” that could be implemented from the day it opens on January 20. With the announcement in his victory speech, which otherwise remained fairly general, Biden underscored the importance of tackling the pandemic to his tenure.

The United States recorded a new record for new daily infections on Biden’s victory day: According to data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, 126,742 new infections were recorded on Saturday. The value was above 120,000 for the third consecutive day. In the United States with its 330 million inhabitants, more than 9.8 million infections with the coronavirus have been detected since the start of the pandemic. Over 237,000 people have been killed.

It shouldn’t be easy for Biden as president. “The election results show at all levels that the country is still deeply and bitterly divided,” said former President Barack Obama, who campaigned for all Americans to support Biden. According to the current state of the vote count, more than 70 million voters voted for Trump – nearly 48%.

Biden doesn’t just want to heal the country, he also wants to cement relations with allies around the world and bring the United States back into international agreements. For example, he announced a return of the United States to the Paris agreement on climate protection. Unlike Trump, he also wants to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The news of Trump’s resignation from Trump has sparked cheers, especially in liberal cities. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets, danced, sang and drank champagne. Crowds celebrated the newly elected president on the north side of the White House, as the incumbent inside renewed his allegations of voter fraud on Twitter. Trump supporters have also demonstrated against alleged electoral fraud in some cities. The dreaded riots did not take place initially.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count has taken longer. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

The counting of the votes was still underway in several states. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska have yet to see a winner. The first three states are expected to surrender relatively safely to Biden, the last to Trump.