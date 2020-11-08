Globo announces the broadcast of the series The Mandalorian on Open TV in partnership with Disney

Globo has announced the broadcast of the series “The Mandalorian” on open television. The decision is part of a partnership between the broadcaster and Disney. The production is considered one of the successes of the Disney Plus platform.

An episode will air on Tela Quente time next Monday (16) at night – on the eve of the premiere of the streaming platform in Brazil. The first two episodes will also be broadcast in full on the FOX channel – now owned by Disney – on Tuesday (17).

“The Mandalorian” is the first live-action series in the “Star Wars” franchise. She accompanies a lone bounty hunter, who decides to betray his employer after being ordered to buy back a package. When he sees that it was a child – nicknamed Baby Yoda – he decides to protect him from the former members of the Empire.

The work was created by filmmaker Jon Favreau – director of “Iron Man”, “Mogli, the Boy-Wolf” and “The Lion King” – and has a cast starring Pedro Pascal (“Narcos”) , Gina Carano (“Deadpool”) and Carl Weathers (“Rocky”).

Globo and Disney partner

The agreement between Globo and Disney does not only include the broadcast of the episode of the series on open television. The two companies have also come together to offer a joint package of the Globoplay and Disney Plus platforms for one price – starting at R $ 43.90 per month, or R $ 37.90 per month in the annual plan.

Renting the combo offers savings of between 10% and 25% compared to separate subscriptions to services.

