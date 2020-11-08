Luísa and Salvador Sobral get together for 5 concerts with lots of music and stories

The brothers will give performances in Lisbon and Porto where they remember the themes of childhood and more.

They meet for the first time in a show.

I am sure that “Amar Pelos Dois”, the theme which led Portugal to victory at the Eurovision Festival, will be one of the most frequent requests of this concert. The brothers Luísa and Salvador Sobral meet for the first time in a show where the most famous songs, but also many stories, cannot be missing.

“Our voices have been echoing for years. We’ve been singing together ever since we remembered to sing, and our childhood was spent perfecting the art of harmony and “gluing” voices together so much that they sounded like one. We have grown up and each has followed their own musical path, ”the brothers explain in the description of the event.

The show is scheduled for December 7, 8 and 9 in Lisbon, at the Teatro Maria Matos, as well as December 21 and 22 in Porto, at the Teatro Sá da Bandeira. It always happens after 8 p.m. Tickets cost a maximum of € 20.

These dates do not reflect the state of emergency that goes into effect this week in Portugal. The show may undergo changes or reprograms if this occurs in the coming weeks.

“In fact, we will play what we want because we are finally going to do our concert,” they conclude.