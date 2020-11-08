Glasner after statements: “Not to be understood as critical”

Wolfsburg (dpa) – Coach Oliver Glasner sees his relationship with the sporting management of VfL Wolfsburg not lastingly burdened despite his interview statements on transfer policy.

“I said: us. I didn’t even say: I had these ideas and the sports management had other ideas. We had the same ideas that we couldn’t achieve in one position, ”said the 46-year-old Austrian in an interview with Sky ahead of the home game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Glasner complained on Thursday and Friday, first also to Sky and later at the VfL press conference, that another engagement “with speed and depth” for the attack had failed. “We did not meet our transfer target on the offensive,” he said. Sporting director Jörg Schmadtke then criticized the timing of these statements and told the “sports buzzer”: “You can’t want unrealistic things.”

Glasner attached importance to Sunday’s statement: “I didn’t take this as a criticism at all. It should not be understood that way either. I just said: we have set ourselves a demanding profile. And we couldn’t do that. “The response to these statements” surprised me. “