You can update! Galaxy Note 10 Plus receives November security package in Brazil

Just over a month after receiving One UI 2.5, Samsung released the November 2020 security package for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in Brazil. The mobile phone had already been awarded in European variants.

The update changes the firmware version to N975FXXU6DTJ4 and has a size of 160.26MB. In addition, the level of the security patch goes to the 1st of this penultimate month of the year, as shown in the capture of ‘next screen:

In addition to improvements to smartphone protection, there are no signs of any further changes to the device. Usually, these monthly updates focus on bug fixes and general improvements to the stability of the device, without the arrival of additional features.

One of the reasons it didn’t take long compared to the European version is that the Brazilian variant also uses the Exynos chipset – Samsung’s priority when rolling out new updates.

The new installation is available via OTA for users of the Brazilian variant of the device. If you have not received the notification and want to check it manually, you can do so by following the following path: Settings> Software update> Download and install.

Did your Galaxy Note 10 Plus receive the November patch this year? Tell us what has changed after the update.

Technical specifications

6.8-inch Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED display (3040 x 1440 pixels) with HDR10 + Exynos 9825 platform 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM 256 or 512 GB of storage (microSD up to 1 TB) Quad rear camera: Wide 12 MP F1.5 / 2.4 OIS (77 °) Ultra-wide 16 MP F / 2.2 (123 °) Telephoto 12 MP F2.1 OIS (45 °) DepthVision (ToF) VGA Front camera 10 MP F2.2 (80 °) 4300 mAh battery with support for charging up to 45W Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.0, ANT +, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou) 4G LTE Cat 20 (2.0 Gbps upload and 150 Mbps upload ) | 5G Android 9 Pie with a user interface Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm Weight: 196 g Colors: Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura White (512 GB)

