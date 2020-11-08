Late! OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro start receiving October security package

One month behind, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones are now receiving the update with the October security package of this year. The update was made available in the OxygenOS interface version 11.0.1.1.

But it’s not just the security enhancements in this month’s patch that are present in the new firmware. The novelty also includes fixes for adaptive brightness, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth audio.

In addition, OnePlus also promises to optimize the frame stability algorithm, to make the experience smoother, and the management of background processes, to improve standby performance.

Last year’s high-end weren’t the only ones receiving an update in recent days. The base Nord N100 even received OxygenOS 10.5.1 based on Android 10 last Wednesday (4).

For now, installation for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones is only available through the Oxygen Updater app. The trend is that it will only be broadcast over OTA to users in the next few days.

Do you own a device from the OnePlus 8 family and have you installed the latest update for it? Let us know what changes were felt after the update.