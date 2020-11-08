Down’s syndrome: Chris Nikic masters Ironman

Panama City (AP) – Chris Nikic reached out into the night sky over Panama City Beach and enjoyed the four magic words: “You are an Ironman.”

Upon arrival, after swimming 3.86 kilometers, 180.2 kilometers on a bicycle and 42.2 kilometers traveled, he fell into the arms of his trainer and guide Dan Grieb. After almost 5 p.m., the 21-year-old had made his dream come true in Florida and, according to organizers, was the first athlete with Down’s syndrome to do an Ironman.

“For Chris, the race was more than the finish line and the winning celebrations,” said Father Nik Nikic. “It was an example to show other children and families who face similar obstacles that no dream is too big or no goal too high.” Upon arrival, he proudly hugged his son and looked forward to what felt like an eternity.

It took 16 h 46:09 for Nikic. He rode almost four kilometers in the Gulf of Mexico in just under 1:55, as the Nikic bike trail lasted around 8:12. But he did not ride on aero handlebars against the clock, and he did without clipless pedals, which facilitate the transmission of power. A fall with a slightly bleeding right knee and ant bites – he continued.

He finished the marathon in 6:18:48, repeatedly cheered on by enthusiastic people at the edge of the track. Some of them came from restaurants to support the young man in his shirt with the “1% Better” mention, true to his training motto “Get One Percent Better Every Day”.

Over 11,000 comments, most of them full of admiration, when the finish was posted on Facebook, and the American Triathlon Association bowed on Instagram: “History is made. Once again, triathlon reminds us that anything is possible. World-class athlete Cameron Wurf (37 / Australia), fifth at the 2019 Hawaii World Cup, wrote: ‘I get goosebumps, so inspiring.’

Chris Nikic was also awarded for his performance with an entry in the Guinness Book of Records. In addition, with the Ironman Foundation, he raised the equivalent of nearly 34,000 euros.

It was not until the age of four that Chris Nikic was able to walk without a walker, his muscle strength and muscle tension were not expressed as in people without Down’s syndrome. Four years ago, he was had to undergo four ear operations. If he can handle an Ironman, he can handle the rest of his life, according to the credo of the 21-year-old from Maitland.

In the first half of the year, after canceling a race on half the Ironman distance, he had completed an impromptu competition of 1.9 kilometers of swimming, 90 kilometers of cycling and 21.1 kilometers of running and then continued to prepare for her big day. “Giving up is not an option for Chris,” said his pre-race coach and said afterwards: “I’m no longer surprised at what Chris can accomplish. He’s a person with goals and dreams like everyone else. “