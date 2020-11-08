Demo “Lateral Thinking” in Leipzig: Lambrecht calls for clarification

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) strongly condemned the riots during the “side-thinking” demonstration in Leipzig and called for a “full investigation”.

“What we saw yesterday in Leipzig cannot be justified by anything. The freedom to demonstrate is not the freedom to resort to violence and endanger others, ”Lambrecht said on Sunday. Such a situation in the midst of a pandemic must not be repeated.

Thousands of people close to each other without masks are a peak of irresponsibility and selfishness. “Every day people die from the coronavirus. Anyone who denies this danger is opposed to the vast majority of our society who adhere to rules to protect themselves and everyone, ”said Lambrecht.

The FDP and the Greens demanded that the police operation be dealt with. National political spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle, criticized Sunday: “It is impossible for the rule of law to virtually watch journalists being attacked at their work and that a majority of protesters are clearly unaware of the conditions” . Freedom of assembly is an important fundamental right, but it is also subject to rules. “The police must be able to systematically end a meeting with sufficient forces on site if it gets out of hand and the rules are not followed.”

Leipzig police chief Torsten Schultze defended police action during the protest. The mission had three objectives: to ensure a peaceful course, prevent possible acts of violence and strengthen protection against infection, Schultze said in a video statement. The first two objectives were largely achieved, the third not.

The meeting was declared dissolved shortly before 4 p.m. due to violations of the conditions. In fact, the crowd simply stopped in the city center and asked for a train around the symbolic ring of Leipziger. According to the Corona Protection Ordinance, elevators are currently not permitted. Nonetheless, the “side thinkers” forced a turn of the ring. There was a lot of pressure at the police gate, Schultze said. The use of force was “not indicated”. “You are not fighting a pandemic with the means of the police, but only with the common sense of the people,” said the police chief.

On Saturday in Leipzig, at least 20,000 people from all over Germany protested against the federal government’s corona measures. At first, the rally was largely peaceful. Then the city of Leipzig dispersed the protest because many people were not wearing nose and mouth covers and not keeping the minimum distance. But thousands of people resisted and marched in the inner city ring road.

The city had actually wanted to move the demo to the outskirts to protect itself against infection. The Leipzig administrative court had confirmed it, the OVG had decided otherwise: it allowed a rally with 16,000 participants. Elevators were not allowed.

After further attacks on the police in Leipzig-Connewitz on Saturday evening, he remained calm in the neighborhood on Sunday evening. While the “Querdenker” demo was still going on in the city center, rioters pelted the Connewitz police station with stones. The windows were damaged. They had only been traded recently after being damaged on the nights of the riot in early September. Barricades were then set on fire in several streets of Connewitz.

The police came with a large contingent. Water cannons from Lower Saxony arrived. On the one hand, it put out the fires. On the other hand, the police made announcements threatening to use water cannons if people on the streets did not behave peacefully. Video recordings were also made from the vehicles. A helicopter flew over the neighborhood. Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe said on Sunday that police officers were injured by stone throwing. However, according to prior knowledge, none of the officials were incapacitated.

According to Hoppe, police see a link between the Connewitz riot and the “side-thinking” protest in downtown Leipzig. Some of the incidents happened at the same time. On Friday, the neighborhood police had already been attacked after the arrest of a suspected left-wing extremist. There, too, stones flew.