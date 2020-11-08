Xbox Series X costs 70% less than gaming PCs with same performance

A permanent question in the gaming world is what pays the most: a console or a PC? While the first alternative is something more specialized, it also appears to be the most affordable. A comparison from the IT Home website showed that it is cheaper to have an Xbox Series X than a computer with the same performance.

According to the publication survey, the values ​​of Microsoft’s new video game would be 70% lower than a gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor ($ 300), an SSD with PCIe 4.0 interface ($ 200 ) and a video card like the Radeon RX 6800 ($ 580), not including assembly costs, cabinet, cooling system and power supply.

Another point that can become a difficulty for the user is when it comes to finding the parts indicated. In the case of the mentioned GPU, it will be on sale in ten days, and according to the design of the website, it should be out of stock quickly.

Additionally, it should be noted that building a computer similar to the Xbox Series X can be both problematic and expensive. IT Home also points out that users who depend on games and multimedia tasks, it is even more interesting to focus on the console.

In Brazil, after Microsoft cut costs due to IPI cut, Microsoft’s most powerful video game can be purchased for a suggested price of R $ 4,599. Its more modest version – the Xbox Series S – is available nationwide for R $ 2,799.

Which option do you think pays the most: a console or a gaming PC? Share your opinion with us!