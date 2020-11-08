Uncategorized
Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Business Opportunities & Growth Segmented By Prominent Players-Athena Diagnostics, Inc.;Quanterix;Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.;QIAGEN;Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;BANYAN BIOMARKERS
GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neurological biomarkers market are Myriad RBM; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc;Athena Diagnostics, Inc.;Quanterix;Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.;QIAGEN;Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC;Merck KGaA,;F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd;Janssen Global Services, LLC,;Charles River;Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.;Neurosteer;Quanterix; among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Quanterix Corporation announced the acquisition of UmanDiagnostics AB which will help the company to strengthen their assay development and supply abilities. The antibody and Elisa kits supplied by UmanDiagnostics can help the company to detect Nf-L which can be used to treat, predict and track a variety of conditions, including ALS, multiple sclerosis and other. This acquisition will help the company to develop new digital biomarkers to improve the field of neurological condition diagnostics science
- In November 2017, Quanterix Corporation announced the launch of their new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System. SR-X platform has the ability to detect neurological biomarkers that were historically observable only in cerebrospinal fluid. The SR-X has the ability to improve treatment of brain injuries and diseases by identifying neurological biomarkers much sooner and allowing us to consider the long-term effects and pathology of diseases
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s will drive the market growth
- Growing demand for personalized medicine for neurological disorders also accelerates the market growth
- Rising focus to create cost- effective biomarker testing will also propel the growth
- Growing demand for genomics biomarker will also propel the market growth
Market Restraints
- Strict government regulation will hamper the market growth
- Emerging legal issues with early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market
- The absence of pre-analytical tests will also hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Neurological Biomarkers Market
By Product Type
- Genomics Biomarker
- Proteomics Biomarker
- Imaging Biomarker
- Metabolomics Biomarker
- Others
By End-User
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
- Research Organizations
By Indication
- Spinal Muscular Atrophy
- Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia
- Huntington’s Disease
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Depression
- Multiple Sclerosis
By Imaging Techniques
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Conventional Structural MRI
- Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Positron Emission Tomography
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
