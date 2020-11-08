Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Business Opportunities & Growth Segmented By Prominent Players-AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Narcolepsy treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.

The Narcolepsy Treatment market document contains market insights and analysis for pharmaceutical industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. This market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the pharmaceutical industry have been underlined. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narcolepsy treatment market are Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others

Market Drivers Growing prevalence of narcolepsy worldwide is drive the market growth

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver Market Restraints The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market Key Developments in the Market: In January 2018, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for FT 218, a once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. In October 2017, Harmony Biosciences, LLC, has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize pitolisant, a selective histamine H3-receptor antagonist from BIOPROJET for the treatment of narcolepsy in adult patients with and without cataplexy. The acquistion of pitolisant, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from sleep and other central nervous system disorders.