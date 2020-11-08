Almost reached peak in intensive care patients

Berlin (dpa) – The number of corona patients in intensive care units in Germany has almost reached its spring peak again. The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) reported on Sunday that 2,904 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in intensive care.

Of these, 1605 (55 percent) are invasively ventilated. According to DIVI, the previous peak was reached on April 18 with 2,933 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units.

In fact, the situation in clinics is currently even worse than in spring, said Uwe Janssens, president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), the German news agency. There are many more infected patients in other wards – some of whom will always end up in intensive care units. The whole infectious situation is not comparable to that of April.

Unlike the peak on April 18, this time there will be no slowdown, rather the rise will continue for now, Janssens said. The reason is that the respective number of new infections is reflected only after a delay in severe courses and finally in the occupation of intensive care units. “In four weeks we will see the consequences of peak values.” Some centers are already under attack and Covid 19 patients must be brought to other clinics.

In addition, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the proportion of infected elderly people has increased again since the end of September. You have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill – and therefore becoming patients in the intensive care unit.

In Berlin, many large hospitals are only allowed to perform planned admissions, operations and procedures that are medically urgent. This emerges from an order from the Senate Health, Care and Equality Department, which went into effect on Saturday. Clinics receive a fixed fee – so intensive care beds and hospital staff can be freed up for Covid-19 patients.

Janssens considers that such regulation is necessary at the national level, in particular for clinics that are heavily involved in the treatment of seriously ill Covid-19 patients. In the spring, all clinics were shut down.

According to DIVI’s current daily report, clinics in Germany have reported around 7,500 free intensive care beds (as of November 8, 12:15 p.m.), with both sufficient technology and staff. However, DIVI president Uwe Janssens warned a few days ago that beds for which no nurses were available were sometimes reported as free.

According to DIVI, clinics also say that in an emergency, they can put an additional 12,000 intensive care beds into service in seven days.