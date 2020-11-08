Bitter personal prophecy: Kimmich also shocks for Löw

Berlin (dpa) – Tears in Joshua Kimmich’s eyes also touched Joachim Löw. The national coach’s terrible personal prophecies will turn bitter ahead of the Corona’s final international triple pack of the year, which can hardly be surpassed in the face of adversity.

Löw must have followed with great concern the photos of Dortmund and the news of the potentially serious knee injury of his main player. The anxious wait for a Munich diagnosis was accompanied on Sunday by the uncomfortable certainty that the 25-year-old Bayern professional will be permanently excluded from the 2020 Nations League. Unless something worse is to come. fear for Kimmich.

The “water level reports” or “speculation”, which Bayern coach Hansi Flick immediately banned, also did not come from the national football team. Subsequent appointments have been canceled for the time being. When Löw reunites his squad for lunch on Monday at the Westin Hotel in Leipzig, the 60-year-old will uncomfortably realize that he was right with his predictions: in terms of personnel, the season of pick-up with the postponed EM as the highlight of summer 2021 will be a huge challenge.

This also applies to the test match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday and the final Nations League games on Saturday against Ukraine and three days later in Spain. “A team needs consistency, automation, security, blind understanding between them. A team must grow, processes must evolve. This can hardly be represented at the moment, ”said Löw when appointing his squad of 29 originally.

Besides Kimmich, Leipzig left-back Marcel Halstenberg is also unable to play both games at his home stadium and the trip to Sevilla due to his recurring adductor issues. “He couldn’t finish the warm-up, still had problems. As a result, he will not make the internationals, ”said club coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Another bad news came from Paris. Right-back Thilo Kehrer suffered an injury in PSG’s 3-0 victory over Stade Rennes on Saturday in the first period. It was not yet clear if he would be there in Leipzig. It was already clear in advance that due to injury and crown reasons Niklas Süle, Kai Havertz, Lukas Klostermann, Julian Draxler, Emre Can and Suat Serdar would not be available. Substitute goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen takes a DFB hiatus after returning to Barcelona. All in all, Löw lacks almost a complete team.

Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan are back in the DFB squad after their compulsory October break, but the high failure rate makes life as a national coach difficult for Löw. Along with the usual dueling injuries such as Kimmich’s unsuccessful mission against BVB striker Erling Haaland, as with Halstenberg, the long-term stress everyone feared also had an impact. Corona also remains present as a warning sign in the tightly sealed national team bubble. Five domestic players have tested positive at their clubs in the past two months.

When the MA was postponed for a year next summer, Löw declined to join the exultant comments that the situation for his team’s staff would automatically improve with the return of Süle and Sané after their breakups. of cruciate ligaments. “You always have the situation that you need to prepare for all eventualities,” Löw said at the time. “Everything happened to us then. So you have to be flexible. “The concerns in the Kimmich case sparked these bad memories regardless of the outstanding diagnosis.