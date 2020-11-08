Uncategorized
Global Microfluidics Market Business Opportunities & Growth Segmented By Prominent Players-Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period
The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players.
Key Points:
- PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.
- The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.
- The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market
By Components
(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),
By material
(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),
By Sector
(Industrial, Healthcare),
By End User
(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),
By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key Pointers Covered in the Microfluidics Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
