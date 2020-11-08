Prottipo shows what Nokia N95 cell phone would look like with modern design

You may remember the classic Nokia N95, a phone that looked futuristic for the distant 2006 in which it was launched. However, now a prototype has been released to show what a modern version of the phone would look like. This is the second to appear in a week, the previous being a new representation of the Nokia 9 Pureview.

The initiative was from YouTuber Michael Fisher, of the MrMobile chain, who presented the idea with a design that includes the famous slider system, but now with a side alternative. By sliding, it is possible to have the speakers, the two cameras and the LED flash.

The hidden sensors would work with the selfie camera. The way they are positioned would also avoid the need to drill the screen to insert the camera material.

It is also possible to observe that the idea would leave the biometric reader on the back cover, moreover the main lens would be surrounded by a ring, which could be removed from the device to help it tilt on the surface. .

Although the proposal looks interesting, it is important to note that the cell phone seen is only a prototype. Simply put, there is no idea on HMD Global’s radar to recreate its classic Nokia N95.

A note: the Finnish manufacturer was at the top of the “ranking of confidence” in the category of smartphones, in a survey carried out by Counterpoint Research and published at the end of last October.

And for you, what is the balance sheet of the modern prototype of the Nokia N95? Do you think there would be room in the current market? Join us!

