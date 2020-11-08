🔎 Tetanus – definition and explanations

introduction

tetanus

Classification and external resources CIM-10 A33.-A35. CIM-9 037, 771.3 Diseases DB 2829 MedlinePlus 000615 eMedicine emerg / 574 MeSH D013742

Tetanus is an infectious disease (An infectious disease is a disease caused by the transmission of a microorganism: viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi. Viruses do not live, but …) acute, serious and potentially fatal, due to Clostridium tetani, a anaerobic sporulating bacillus (we call an anaerobic environment an environment in which there is no oxygen (O2).) severe and ubiquitous, the spores of which are often found on Earth (Earth is the third planet of the solar system in order of increasing distance from the Earth Sun and the fourth by increasing size and mass. It is the largest and most massive of …).

Tetanus is caused by contamination of a wound (a wound is a break in the skin barrier. In addition to the damage to the underlying organs that can occur during the accident, the wound can lead to …) by Clostridium tetani spores, which then germinate and turn into a bacillus, which secretes a neurotoxin that travels along the axons of the motor nerves) into mechanical energy or work.[réf. nécessaire]) to the spinal cord (the spinal cord or spinal cord refers to the part of the central nervous system that extends below the medulla oblongata or medulla oblongata or medulla oblongata of the brain stem and …) and contains the trunk (A trunk) 🙂 may be cerebral, which to characteristic muscle contractures, spasms and spasms, and possibly death (death is the final state of a biological organism that ceases to live (although one could speak of death in a more general cosmic sense, including for example the death of stars). In organisms …).

Worldwide, tetanus causes about 500,000 deaths per year, almost all in countries (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal division of limited dimensions (on the order of a few hundred square kilometers). Subdivision of the Gallo-Roman civitas, like the developing civitas. All persons who are at risk of having a wound that is likely to be contaminated by soil contaminated with Clostridium spores are exposed. In some cases it can be an occupational disease (the disease is an impairment of the functions or health of a living organism, animal or plant).

Prevention (prevention is an attitude and / or set of measures that must be taken to prevent a situation (social, environmental, economic, etc.) from being based on a very effective anti-tetanus vaccine washing a wound and prophylactic Administration of anti-tetanus immunoglobulin in the case of a vulnerable wound, once the disease sets in, treatment is long and difficult.

The infection is not immune, which means it is possible to get infected multiple times.

Historical

If the symptoms of the disease have been known since ancient times (Hippocrates pointed out two forms), the presence of a wound was not identified as the main cause until 1854 by Sir James Joung Simpson; and when Arthur Nicolaier identified the germ (In botany, a germ is an embryo of a plant contained in a seed. The term also denotes an outgrowth that develops from a tuber. Germ is a synonym for plicitatus. Germination is. ..) In 1884 it could only be cultivated and purified by Shibasaburo Kitasato in 1889. The discovery of the toxin (A toxin is a toxic substance for one or more living organisms. However, Le Petit Larousse of 2009 defines the toxin as a “toxic substance produced by a living organism (bacteria, …) in 1890 Knud Faber, followed by G. Tizzani and G. Gatani, especially Albert Frankel and Emil von Behring, made it possible to start intensive serum production in 1897. The vaccine itself was invented by Descombey in 1924 on the basis of tetanus toxoid, which paves the way for vaccination ( Vaccination consists in the introduction of an external active substance (the vaccine) into a living organism to trigger a reaction …) which has been mandatory for all children in France since 1940.

The chemical composition of the toxin has been known since 1948 and the specific receptor site in nerve tissue since 1959.

Tetanus remains a serious illness and even in France 30% of people affected by Nicolaiers bacillus die from it.

Clostridium tetani

Clostridium tetani, also called Bacillus tetani, Plectridium tetani or Nicolaïer bacillus, is a gram-positive bacillus (gram-positive bacteria are detected by a staining technique called Gram staining. Gram-positive bacteria then appear purple under the microscope The technique of …) strict anaerobic sporulant .

It is an omnipresent bacterium and can survive in the external environment for years in the form of spores that withstand heat (in everyday language the words heat and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: what heat!), For dehydration and disinfectant. These spores are found in soil, dust, plants, rusty objects, animal feces, and 10-25% of human feces.

The spores penetrate the body through a wound and can survive there for months (the month (from Latin mensis “month” and earlier in the plural “menstruation”) is an arbitrary period of time.) Or even years. When the conditions are appropriate (anaerobic environment, low redox potential), such as infected wounds that contain necrotic tissue or foreign bodies, the spore will germinate and turn into a bacillus that secretes the toxin responsible for the disease.