Foo Fighters’ new album is coming in 2021 – and you can now hear the first song

Foo Fighters’ new album is coming in 2021 – now you can hear the first song

The North American group was on “Saturday Night Live”, where they presented the news.

This is the 10th album of his career.

Three years later, the Foo Fighters are back on the albums. “Medicine at Midnight” will be the tenth work of the American group. The last album, “Concrete and Gold”, was released in 2017. The group was this Saturday, November 7 in the show “Saturday Night Live”, where he presented the news.

The Foo Fighters performed the first live single, “Shame Shame,” which was also available on the group’s YouTube channel. The new album is again produced by Greg Kurstin, with whom they had previously worked on “Concrete and Gold”.

“Medicine at Midnight” has nine themes: “Making a Fire”, “Shame Shame”, “Cloudspotter”, “Waiting on a War”, “Medicine at Midnight”, “No Son of Mine”, “Holding Poison”, ” Chasing Birds “and” Love Dies Young “.

The album is already pre-sold on the group’s website. It will be available from February 5, 2021. The Foo Fighters are one of the headliners of the next edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa. They are scheduled to perform on June 19. This year’s festival was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.