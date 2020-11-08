OnePlus 9 may have a series consisting of three models of cellphones and advertisements ahead of expectations

The OnePlus 9 family is expected to increase in size than expected. Instead of two models – as it usually does – the Chinese manufacturer is expected to present three cell phones for the new top line series.

The information comes from sources on the Gizchina website. According to informants, the basic variant received the code LE2110. The numbers LE2117, LE2119 and LE2120 are said to be linked to the regional versions of OnePlus 9. In the meantime, there is reportedly still a mentioned LE2127, the name of which is still unknown.

Although not yet having concrete information on its specifications, the smartphones in the range are expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 875 chipset and an OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The devices are also expected to be IP68 certified – with water and dust resistance – a pair of stereo speakers and NFC support. In addition, there should be a 65W fast charge.

Early release

As previously announced, the OnePlus 9 family should be formalized earlier than expected. Instead of introducing the new devices in May or June, the decision would be to launch the new devices as early as March of next year.

The move would be a way to follow what Samsung is likely to do by announcing the Galaxy S21 series as early as January 2021 – a month earlier than usual.

So what do you expect from OnePlus’ new premium phones? Comment with us!