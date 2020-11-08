Ivo Canelas’ monologue continues and gets more dates in Lisbon

Ivo Canelas’ monologue sensation has more dates in Lisbon

“All the Wonderful Things” returns for eight additional sessions at the Mercado da Ribeira.

At the end of October, new dates appeared and everything seemed to be the last. But the truth is that Ivo Canelas’ monologue will continue for a few more days at the Mercado da Ribeira, in Lisbon. “All the Wonderful Things” was sold across the country.

Production returns to Time Out Studio for eight more dates. It will be November 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 21 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale on Ticketline and cost € 18.

It’s a humorous monologue, written by Briton Duncan Macmillan, who made his Fringe Festival debut in 2013 and has been performed in several countries. Despite the comedic tone, this show tackles serious themes: depression, existential crises, family and love are just a few.

It’s all based on a list created by a seven-year-old of the best things in life, like “ice cream”, “water wars” and “being able to watch TV after bed”.

Most people who watch the play will have to participate in the theater. Articles with short sentences or single words will be distributed to make the experience more interactive. The atmosphere is intimate, since the seats are distributed around the actor. The play lasts about an hour and is recommended for children over 12 years old.