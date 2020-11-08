Latest Veterinary Imaging Market Report-Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis

The research reports on Veterinary Imaging Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Veterinary Imaging Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Veterinary Imaging Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIŃSKI S.A. (Poland), EPICA Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US).

The global veterinary imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6

The global veterinary imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the increase in animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, the growing companion animals market, increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and the launch of advanced products. However, lack of animal healthcare awareness, a severe shortage of skilled veterinarians, and the high cost of imaging instruments in emerging countries are factors expected to restrain the overall market growth, to a certain extent, during the forecast period.

The report analyses the veterinary imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The veterinary imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed increasing population of companion and livestock animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.

