Election winner Joe Biden wants the United States again

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden wants to unite the divided country and win back US respect around the world.

“I promise to be a president who does not seek to divide, but to unite,” Biden said Saturday night (local time) in his victory speech at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. “Let this dark era of demonization end here and now.” The Democrat has called on supporters of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump to give him a chance to work together for a better America.

Biden was declared the winner by US media in the White House race on Saturday. Trump, in turn, did not acknowledge Biden’s victory and said: “The point is, this election is far from over.” Trump has presented himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any substantiated evidence. With the help of his lawyers, Trump still wants to avoid defeat. However, the chances of success are extremely low. Unlike usual, Trump also refrained from calling out the winner and admitting defeat.

Nonetheless, many heads of state and government have already congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their electoral victory – including one of Trump’s closest allies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .

“Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to face the great challenges of our time,” said a congratulatory letter from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). She wished Biden good luck and success with all her heart. “And I also congratulate Kamala Harris, the first woman elected vice president of her country,” Merkel said.

After the planned inauguration, likely on Jan.20, 2021, Harris, 56, would not only be the first female vice president, but also the first black woman to take office. In her victory speech, she spoke of a turning point. “When our democracy itself was on the ballot, America’s soul was on the line and the world was watching, you started a new day for America,” Harris said. In choosing Biden, Americans chose hope, unity, science and truth, she said. “While I may be the first woman to hold this position, I will not be the last. Because every little girl who looks tonight sees it’s a land of opportunity. “

Biden’s success in key Pennsylvania state sealed Trump’s election on Saturday. The last time George Bush Sr. was elected after a single term was in 1992. Biden passed the 270 elections necessary for success at the end of the earthquake days.

In the United States, not only a president, but also the 435 members of the House of Representatives and about a third of the 100 senators were elected. Biden will most likely be able to count on a majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives. By Sunday noon, they had 214 of the 217 seats at least. Hopes and fears for the Biden & Harris team continue in the US Senate election. Two Senate seats in the state of Georgia will not be decided in a second ballot until Jan.5, and Democrats will have to win both as is.

The Senate has a decisive influence on how a president can implement his program. He also reassigns senior government officials such as ministers and Supreme Court judges. In impeachment proceedings, the Senate plays the role of a tribunal.

Biden also announced that he would be determined to work to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, he will present an expert advice to contain the pandemic. He will spare no effort in the fight against the virus. “Leading scientists and experts” would help it develop an “action plan” that could be implemented from the day it opens on Jan. 20, Biden said. With the announcement in his victory speech, which otherwise remained fairly general, Biden underscored the importance of tackling the pandemic to his tenure.

According to Johns Hopkins University, an estimated 9.8 million people in the United States have been infected with Covid-19 – more than any other country in the world. Even with over 237,000 people dead in connection with Corona, the country is at the top of the world.

It shouldn’t be easy for Biden as president. “The election results show at all levels that the country is still deeply and bitterly divided,” said former President Obama, who campaigned for all Americans to support Biden. Over 70 million voters cast their vote for Trump.

Biden doesn’t just want to heal the country, he also wants to cement relations with allies around the world and bring the United States back into international agreements. For example, he announced a return of the United States to the Paris agreement on climate protection. Unlike Trump, he also wants to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

News of Biden and Harris’ election victory sparked cheers and honks in the streets of New York, Washington, Philadelphia and other major cities across the country. On the north side of the White House, thousands of people celebrated Biden’s election victory during the day.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count has taken longer. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

The counting of the votes was still underway in several states. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska have yet to see a winner. The first three states are expected to surrender relatively safely to Biden, the last to Trump.