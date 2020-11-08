No subsequent appointments for Kimmich and Halstenberg

Leipzig (AP) – After Joshua Kimmich’s knee injury and failure of Marcel Halstenberg, national coach Joachim Löw has yet to nominate a player for the national football team’s annual results.

As indicated on Sunday in DFB circles, the national coach cannot decide on the new staff situation until Monday. A diagnosis of the severity of the injury to Bayern professional Kimmich during the top-level game at Borussia Dortmund was still pending.

Leipzig’s Halstenberg had canceled after his recurring adductor problems on Saturday for the DFB games in his hometown on Wednesday against the Czech Republic and against Ukraine on Saturday and again three days later in Spain. It is still not known if Thilo Kehrer Löw, injured on Saturday at Paris Saint-Germain, will be available.

Without Kimmich and Halstenberg, Löw still has 27 players in his extra-large squad. Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Timo Werner, Toni Kroos and Matthias Ginter are not expected until Thursday in Leipzig to prepare for the Nations League matches. Without a later appointment, Löw would have 17 outfielders and three goalkeepers available for the Czech Republic game.

Defender Antonio Rüdiger need not fear the DFB consequences after his controversial Instagram-Like for former martial arts superstar Chabib Nurmagomedow. “He has admitted his mistake and has since publicly apologized and clearly strayed from the content of the original post,” said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff of “Bild am Sonntag”.

Nurmagomedov, 32, had spoken in Cyrillic about the controversy over the Mohammed cartoons and had insulted French President Emanuel Macron. “That was a mistake. Of course you shouldn’t like articles written in languages ​​you don’t understand. I reject any form of violence and so I would like to clearly distance myself from that content,” said Rüdiger.