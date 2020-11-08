China in Aerospace and Defense Market Report- Top Company Profile Analysis | Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group

ReportsnReports added China in Aerospace and Defense Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. China in Aerospace and Defense Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. China in Aerospace and Defense Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

14th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG), China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC), China Electronics Technology Group Corp, China North Industries Group Corp, China State Shipbuilding Corp, Inner Mongolian First Machinery Group, Russian Helicopters JSC, Guizhou Space Appliance, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group, Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry, Jiuzhou Yunjian, Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, Xi’an Aero-Engine (Group) Ltd.

The rise of China and the modernization of the PLA requires the entire spectrum of military products across every domain within the defense realm. The rise of China is particularly characterized by the fact that the majority of these products are Chinese in origin. The PLA aims to reduce its defense imports, thereby increasing its indigenously built military equipment.

This report looks at key products involved in the rise of China. Below, we list the market leaders in each segment of the key products involved in the rise of China

The rise of China refers to the evolution of China from a secondary actor of on the world stage to a challenger to US hegemony. This includes the development of a range of soft and hard power capabilities.

Since the end of World War II, and the conclusion of the Chinese Civil War, the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) has undergone rapid, radical change both socially and economically. In a short half-century, the PRC has developed from a largely agrarian society to an industrialized nation with the second largest (soon to be the largest) economy in the world. Accompanied and driven by this rapid development, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) has also rapidly developed, and is currently undergoing modernization.

The PRC is developing the means to assert itself on the world stage, capable and willing of enacting President Xi Jinpings Chinese Dream, a vision of a rejuvenated Chinese nation with international influence to challenge that of the United States (US). This Chinese Dream refers to both economic development and territorial unification under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and necessitates the modernization and professionalization of the military forces and personnel.

Chinese demand for aerospace and defense products will be driven by, and itself drive, shifting geopolitical realities in the Pacific and globally.

There will be a significant spending push to develop and modernise the PLA, rendering it an entitiy capable of challenging US hegemony.

