International

Netflix News This Week [08/11/20]

rej November 8, 2020

Another week of November has begun and, as is tradition every Sunday, it’s time to check out what news is debuting on Netflix in the coming days.

Among the series, the highlights are the originals “Dash & Lily” and “Operation Ecstasy”, the latter already in its second season. For moviegoers, “When Life Happens” and “Rosa e Momo” are among the main inclusions of the period.

The list not only shows the titles that enter the company’s catalog, but also those that will be leaving the platform within the next seven days. In all, there will be seven deletions from the streaming service.

Without further ado, it’s time to check out the full list of Netflix news this week. Also take the time to leave us your feedback on what you think of the list.

rej

Related Articles

October 11, 2020
27

COVID-19 Impact on Banking Market Report- Set for Remarkable Growth, To Grow | BBVA, USAA, Navy Federal, Blend, Roostify, Habito

October 16, 2020
5

Anatel and IRS apprehend 240,000 irregular electronic devices, including many televisions

October 29, 2020
10

Incredible Growth of Total Station Theodolites Market 2020 Growing with Major Eminent Key Players Topcon, Hexagon, Trimble, CST/berger etc

October 16, 2020
2

Global Spinal Implants Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

Close