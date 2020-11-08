Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting for strategically important city

Skirmishes, rocket hits, deaths: in the bloody battle for the controversial South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, no release is foreseeable. At the moment, the fighting is mainly concentrated around a city.

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – In the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the battles for the strategically important city of Shuschi have intensified significantly, according to reports from the region. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh announced it on Sunday.

The capital Stepanakert was also the target of massive rocket fire from the Azerbaijani side that night. There were several air alarms. “Together with the defenders of our homeland, we are to the end,” declared the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, Araik Arutjunjan. The fight goes “to the death”.

Civil protection authorities said on Facebook that residential areas were being fired at random with rockets and the destruction was devastating. But there are no injuries. A spokeswoman for the defense ministry in the Armenian capital Yerevan said the situation around Shushi was particularly tense. The armed forces have the situation under control, everything will be done to defeat the enemy. The fighting was difficult, Azerbaijan was sending new forces to conquer Shushi, it was said.

The Baku Defense Ministry accused Armenia of bombing Azerbaijani cities. On Saturday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev again reported that Nagorno-Karabakh had gained more territory. There has been no confirmation of this. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw Azerbaijan shortly before a possible “victory” in Nagorno-Karabakh after a phone call with Aliyev.

Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh has continued since September 27. Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous area of ​​about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. Azerbaijan can refer to its “brother state” Turkey in the conflict. Russia, in turn, is Armenia’s protective power.