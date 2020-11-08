Höfler devil’s error: symbol of the misery of Freiburg

Leipzig (dpa) – Slowly one can only feel sorry for Nicolas Höfler.

When Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer converted his 69th-minute penalty to wear it 2-0, the SC Freiburg midfielder had to accept the seventh goal he conceded this season after a mistake he made. It was certainly not because of Höfler that Freiburg lost 3-0 to Leipzig. And the Breisgauer disagreed with the penalty whistle.

“Whistling is madness for me. There is a slight bump, but it’s never enough for a penalty, ”said SC professional Christian Günter. However, it was problematic that Höfler not only lightly struck his opponent Christopher Nkunku, but also touched his right heel. Referee Felix Zwayer therefore stuck to his decision after a long discussion with the video assistant.

Höfler already had shares in three of the four goals against Leverkusen. Moreover, goals against Wolfsburg and Bremen as well as Dortmund were the result of mistakes or clumsy behavior by Höfler. Höfler from everyone! The 30-year-old has been an undisputed SC regular for years and actually impresses as a reliable ball conqueror.

But in a way, the midfielder is an example of the misery of Freiburg. Six games without a win are now in the statistics. “The trend is not good. We were lucky on our side last year, but we’re not at the moment, ”said coach Christian Streich. “We have to see that we can clear our heads against Mainz.”