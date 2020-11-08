Kamala Harris – for many the real hope

Washington (AP) – Something revolutionary happened in the US election, Kamala Harris made it clear in her victory speech. “While I might be the first woman to hold this position, I won’t be the last,” Harris said on Saturday.

“Because every little girl who looks tonight sees this is a land of opportunity.” Harris was the first woman, the first black and the first American of Indian origin to be elected to the post of U.S. vice president – and for many she is the real hope of the U.S. presidential election.

Harris was born on October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California, where she grew up in an African-American community. His father immigrated to the United States from Jamaica to study economics. Her mother – a cancer researcher and civil rights activist – was from India.

During her career, Harris was the first on several occasions: after studying in Washington and California, she became the first black prosecutor in San Francisco. In 2010, she was the first woman to hold the post of Attorney General in her home state. She entered the US Senate in 2017 as the first black woman to represent California – and was the second African-American woman in the House of Parliament.

On commemoration day for civil rights activist Martin Luther King 2019, Harris announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. “Americans want a fighter, they want someone who fights like crazy for them,” she said at the time. Her opponents criticized her for not being ideologically localized and tried to use her judicial career against her: they saw some of her decisions as incompatible with her promise to reform a “broken” criminal justice system. She ended her campaign in December.

That summer, Biden named Harris his finalist. Entire articles dealt with the fact that Harris mainly wore sneakers during election campaigns – as her husband Douglas Emhoff often did. Some saw their thirst for action. Biden describes Harris as a “fearless fighter”. By choosing her, he paved the way for a black president in the United States in the not too distant future. President-elect Biden is 77 – he could be inherited by Harris, 56, at least as the next Democratic presidential candidate.

Harris said on Saturday that her mother believed so strongly in an America in which a time like the present was possible – and thanked generations of women who have fought for equality, freedom and justice for all. “I stand on your shoulders.” Harris promised Americans that she would try to substitute for Biden as he was for Barack Obama. “Faithful. Honest.” And prepared anew every day.