Max makes it possible: Union Berlin in the luxury of the table

Berlin (dpa) – His colleagues are just having “a lot of fun” with goalkeeper Max Kruse. Berlin-Köpenick supporters would wear it on their hands if they were allowed to enter the stadium.

And the sober Swiss Urs Fischer also came out a bit like a fan of the “special player” in the jersey of the surprise club 1. FC Union, as he called him the newcomer this week. Kruse is and remains just special at his seventh station as a professional footballer – whether on or off the pitch.

“It was easy to see the two taking advantage of each other: Max’s team and Max’s team,” coach Fischer said after a 5-0 (3-0) win, the biggest victory in the still young history of the Bundesliga of Eiserne. Between. Kruse has been involved in four goals against overwhelmed newcomer Arminia Bielefeld: one he started with wisdom, two he prepared exemplary, and he scored the penalty spot himself.

“On the one hand, he felt the support that a player of his quality needs,” said Fischer, highlighting Kruse’s position within his team. “On the other hand, it’s not too bad for long and long journeys. This is how it can work. Kruse, 32, relaunched Union hastily, not only with his three goals this season and five assists. “We accept everyone for who they are. Max Kruse is a very positive guy. great fun with him, ”said captain Christopher Trimmel, speaking of an“ almost perfect game ”for his team.

Kruse’s inspirations and skills as a goal initiator quickly ensured clear conditions on Matchday 7 at a stadium in Alte Försterei which was again empty due to the corona pandemic. Japan’s Keita Endo, injured later after 129 seconds and the second fastest goal in Bundesliga history in Berlin, and Robert Andrich (13th minute) struck straight away. Sheraldo Becker added more before the break. Substitute Cedric Teuchert made the 5-0 record perfect.

And in the meantime, the same Kruse, who abused the police on his Instagram channel after a radar check this week and then put that into perspective, has tied another league record. With the 16th penalty kick converted in his 257th Bundesliga appearance, the Schleswig-Holstein native set the record for Hans-Joachim Abel of Schalke and Bochumer, who also did the same in the late 1970s and early 1970s. 1980, with a rate of 100%. 16 penalties for VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04 were converted.

“It is above all a question of performance on the pitch. Then there is another Max in private, who sometimes expresses himself a little differently from me, ”noted Kruse’s current coach. “It’s his right,” added Fischer. And for the insults after the action of the radars in the 30 km / h zone, Kruse apologized: “It also shows his class,” said Fischer, who of course knows the explosiveness: “In the end, it is an exchange. We must ensure that this continues. “

Despite all the euphoria surrounding Kruse, the record-breaking Bundesliga victory and European table spheres, the Swiss have also objectively managed what had been achieved so far. “We are clear in our heads,” Fischer said. He sees no reason to correct the relegation target. “Twelve points will not be enough. I will not deviate. It will be a long and difficult road. “For former Union coach and current Arminia, Uwe Neuhaus, it felt like a luxury talk after the fifth straight loss.