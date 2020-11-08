Merkel: Nurses and doctors vaccinate first against coronavirus

A vaccine for the coronavirus is being researched around the world and planning for vaccination centers is underway in Germany. Now the Chancellor has again made it clear who she thinks should be vaccinated as a priority.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) first wants to use an urgently awaited vaccine against Corona to protect the healthcare system itself.

“The question of who will be vaccinated first is discussed with the Standing Committee on Vaccination, with the Leopoldina Science Academy and with the Ethics Committee,” Merkel said at the open house on Sunday in a video in which she spoke. answered questions from the audience. “But I think I can reveal so much that I say that right up front of course are nurses, doctors and people from a risk group. But then there are quite a few in our country. “

The federal government hopes that the first vaccines will be approved very soon. “So of course there will not be enough vaccines available”, said the Chancellor and stressed: “No one will be forced to be vaccinated, it is a voluntary decision”.

Preparations for a vaccination campaign are underway. Federal states have planned their own vaccination centers. It remains to be seen how much vaccine will be available and how long that vaccine will be immunized. The main task is to make the population as a whole immune to the virus. If 60 to 70 percent of the population are immune – by vaccination or a disease from which they have suffered – the virus is “more or less defeated,” Merkel said. “Then we can also lift all the restrictions,” she said.