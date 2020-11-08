Pandemic, economy, environment: what to expect from Biden

Washington (AP) – Joe Biden started off with a promise to reverse Donald Trump’s policies in many areas as US president. In addition, he also wants to put his own emphasis in areas such as climate policy. An overview:

CORONAVIRUS: During the election campaign, Biden accused the president of failure and inaction in the fight against the pandemic. Starting in January, he’ll likely have to prove he can do better – probably in a tight spot. During presidential election week, the number of new infections each day reached a record high of over 120,000.

Recently, the Trump administration has barely tried to slow the spread of the corona virus. Biden, on the other hand, wants to rely heavily on wearing masks to stem the spread. First of all, he wants to prescribe masks in state institutions and announce strict regulations to state governors. Plus, more testing should be done – and scientists like immunologist Anthony Fauci should have more influence on policy.

ECONOMY: Trump claimed to have created “the largest economy in history”, notably through lower taxes. Biden, on the other hand, has made it clear that he wants to ask the wealthy to fund social programs and health care expansion. “Anyone who earns less than $ 400,000 (about 342,000 euros) a year does not pay a dime more,” promises Biden. The corporate tax, which was cut by Trump, is to be reduced from 21% to 28%.

During the election campaign, Biden has repeatedly denounced that big companies are not paying their fair share of taxes. First, however, Biden may have to take countermeasures if the economy were to suffer from the consequences of the surge in corona infections when he took office in January.

HEALTH CARE: Republicans have fought for years to overturn President Barack Obama’s health care reform that raised health insurance to around 20 million Americans – but also in some cases higher payments. Biden’s name is firmly linked to this reform, in part because he worked to get it through the Senate. Meanwhile, Biden has announced that he will expand Obamacare, especially for low wages. At the same time, it might need a whole new law if the reform is overturned by the Supreme Court.

RACISM: Biden, popular with African Americans, made it clear during the election campaign that there is institutional racism in the United States. Among other things, he wanted to counterbalance police reform and better economic conditions for blacks.

ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY: Biden announced his intention to bring the United States back to the Paris climate agreement that Trump left. In the second televised duel, the Democrat also said that in the long run he wanted to lift the country out of its dependence on fossil fuels and focus more on renewables – words that could make him heard in states with a strong oil and gas industry like Pennsylvania. have cost. Biden also wants to get rid of government subsidies for the industry.

FOREIGN POLICY: Trump canceled nuclear deal with Iran, stepped up confrontation with China, pulled out of Unesco and the World Health Organization, strained relations with NATO allies . This is the course Biden would reverse. At the same time, he needs to develop his own course for dealing with North Korea and Russia – and how to handle the Middle East policy of his predecessor, who dabbled in bringing peace to the region. .

IMMIGRATION: Biden’s plan is, among other things, to reopen the path to citizenship for more people living in the United States without papers. To do so, he will need to reverse many of Trump’s policies over the past four years. Biden should ensure that, as before Trump, especially immigrants who have entered the country illegally and who have committed crimes are deported. And he said he would stop funding Trump’s parade project – the high fence on the border with Mexico.